Spotify Adds Producer and Songwriter Credits

Spotify announced that it finally added producer and song-writer credits to its streaming platform, satisfying a frequent complaint from both users, artists, and music publishers. According to a post on Spotify’s site, users can now right-click on a track and find information on songwriters and producers via the “Show Credits” option. With that in mind, the company asked for patience from listeners as they get the bugs worked out.

“We realize some of the label-provided credits are incomplete or may contain inaccuracies, but this is just the first step in displaying songwriter credits on Spotify,” the statement read. “The feature will continually evolve to become more efficient, provide better functionality, and incorporate more information from industry partners over time.”

Some of the producers behind the biggest names in pop gave the new feature thumbs up. From Spotify:

Songwriter Ali Tamposi (Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, and others) said, “We’re all artists in our own right, and every artist appreciates being recognized for their hard work. I’m excited and grateful to see this new feature on Spotify.” Songwriter Frank Dukes (Camila Cabello, Lorde, and more) added, “It’s amazing to see Spotify give the unsung heroes of music some recognition on their platform. Definitely a step in the right direction.”

The next step in that right direction presumably includes increasing royalty payouts from streaming services to the musicians and producers whose work comprises the content from which sites like Spotify profit.

The platform filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month.

UPDATE: Users of the mobile app will have to be especially patient as the feature is only available on desktop for now.

“This is just the first iteration of the Credits feature,” a Spotify rep told Spin.”We are constantly experimenting with new ways to make this feature more efficient and provide better functionality.”

Anyone having trouble finding the feature may want to try updating Spotify and then restarting the platform.