Soft Cell Announce 40th Anniversary Farewell Show

Classic synth-pop duo Soft Cell say they’re getting back together one more time before splitting up for good. According to the band’s website, the last opportunity to see Marc Almond and Dave Ball perform “Sex Dwarf” will be on September 30 at The O2 in London. This drive by of a reunion is appropriately titled the “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye” show.

“With Soft Cell I always felt something was unfinished,” Almond said in a statement. “This last ever final show will be the best ever ending. It will be a real statement and send off, and thank you to every fan.”

The last time the duo shared a stage was in 2004. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.

In the meantime, enjoy Almond and Ball’s first ever television performance on Top of the Pops in 1981.