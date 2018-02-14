Smashing Pumpkins Tease Tour Announcement

If the countdown clock on their website is to be believed, the Smashing Pumpkins are due for a big announcement tomorrow; recent updates on social media and from disgruntled ex-bassist D’arcy Wretzky have hinted heavily at a potential reunion. Now, the band has shared yet another cryptic message on their official Instagram: lyrics from “Today,” off of their classic 1993 record Siamese Dream with the caption “Back on the road… NYC x CHI x LA.” The post also includes the hashtag #SP2018. View the post below, and follow the reunion-related drama between Wretzky and Corgan here.