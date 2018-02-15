News \
Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour
As the Smashing Pumpkins’ official countdown timer expired at noon Eastern time today, the band announced an extensive reunion tour with stops in 34 U.S. cities, plus Montreal and Toronto. (They first teased a few of the dates in an Instagram post yesterday.) The reunion lineup features original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin, plus Jeff Schroeder; notably, it does not include D’arcy Wretzky, a decision that’s fueled a public feud between Wretzky and Corgan in recent weeks.
Tickets to the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour go on sale February 23 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full schedule in the video announcement below, starring present-day versions of Siamese Dream cover stars Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts. Scroll down to see dates and venues in text format.
In social media updates, band members have also implied they may be recording a new album with producer Rick Rubin. No formal announcement has been made yet on that front. The most recent Smashing Pumpkins album, 2014’s Monuments to an Elegy, featured Corgan and Schroeder as the only official members.
The Smashing Pumpkins have “reunited” unofficially in the past, with three-quarters of the original lineup—Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin—performing together in 2016. Corgan has hinted at a formal reunion ever since, even seeming to reconcile with estranged bassist D’arcy Wretzky later that year. But the latest effort to reunite the group has produced nonstop drama, even by Pumpkins standards: Wretzky has accused Corgan of icing her out, and even released a series of rude text messages she says Corgan sent her. Corgan has denied it, a claim Wretzky called “a complete lie” in her first in-depth interview in years.
Review our timeline of Corgan and Wretzky’s recent public feud, revisit our 2007 feature story on the potential, inevitable Pumpkins reunion, and peruse our list of Every Smashing Pumpkins Song, Ranked.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 reunion tour dates
July 12 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
July 14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Arena
July 17 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 20 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 21 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
July 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
July 24 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 27 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
July 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 4 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 5 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 7 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 8 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
August 11 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
August 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 16 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 20 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
August 21 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
August 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
August 28 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 1 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
September 2 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 5 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 7 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center