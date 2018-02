Smashing Pumpkins Add Extra Chicago and Los Angeles Dates to Reunion Tour

The mostly reunited Smashing Pumpkins have sold out their Chicago and Los Angeles dates for the aptly named Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour. Fortunately, the band is adding extra shows in both cities, giving disappointed fans in their hometown of Chicago another chance to see 75 percent of the classic Smashing Pumpkins lineup this summer.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on March 5 at 10 am and can be purchased on the band’s website.

Newly added shows have been bolded below:

July 12 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 16 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Arena

July 17 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 20 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 21 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

July 24 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 27 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

July 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 31 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 4 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 5 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 7 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 8 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 11 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center — Sold Out

August 14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 20 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

August 21 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

August 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

August 28 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum — Sold Out

August 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 1 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 2 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 5 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 7 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center