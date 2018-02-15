Smash Mouth – “Something Soon” (Car Seat Headrest Cover)

On Tuesday, mutual admirers Smash Mouth and Car Seat Headrest threatened to release covers of each other’s songs, and on Thursday, Smash Mouth made good on that promise. On Jenny Eliscu’s SiriusXMU show Thursday, Smash Mouth debuted its interpretation of Car Seat Headrest’s “Something Soon” and Car Seat Headrest dropped what we assume is a restrained version of Smash Mouth’s “Fallen Horses.”

Stereogum premiered Smash Mouth’s brash and bombastic interpretation of Will Toledo’s 2015 lo-fi jaunt “Something Soon.”

For comparison’s sake, here’s the original.

Here’s Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp and Toledo discussing how this blessed union came to be.