Watch Slayer Look Back on Their Early Days in New Documentary Series

Last month, Slayer that they’re playing one last farewell tour before finally calling it quits. Now, the band has added that they’ll be releasing a docuseries looking back on their nearly four decades together as an act. In the first installment, the band discuss their early years in suburban Los Angeles.

“I found [guitarist Jeff Hanneman] auditioning for another band at some warehouse,” says guitarist Kerry King, who was just in high school when forming the band. “He was playing songs I know on the guitar sitting at a desk. And I was like, ‘Hey, are you in a band?’ And he wasn’t. So I said, ‘Would you like to get together and see what happens?’…We just put it together and it stuck.”

King also looks back his time before the band, working at a pet shop and on a mini-golf course. “I was one of the people who does stupid shit that nobody else wants to do,” he says. “I was there for about a month, and some dude said, ‘Cut your hair’ and I said, ‘Suck a dick,’ and that was about the end of it.”

Slayer’s final tour starts this May, featuring supporting acts Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, and Testament. Watch the first episode of the docuseries below and check out the full list of tour dates here.