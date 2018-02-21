Simian Mobile Disco — “Caught In A Wave”

Electronic duo Simian Mobile Disco just released the frenetic music video for “Caught in a Wave,” the lead single off upcoming album Murmurations. “For ‘Caught in a Wave’ I wanted to explore the idea of chaos,” video director and choreographer Kiani Del Valle said in a statement. “Juxtaposing a mosh pit with a choreographed contemporary dance routine, I wanted to create an atmosphere for these two things to not only meet but also to elevate each other.” Murmurations will be the first release from the duo since their ten-year retrospective compilation and a remaster of their debut album Attack Decay Sustain Release dropped in October 2017. Murmurations is slated for a May 11 release — check out “Caught in a Wave” and the album’s track listing below.

Murmurations Tracklist

1. Boids

2. Caught In A Wave

3. We Go

4. Gliders

5. Hey Sister

6. A Perfect Swarm

7. Defender

8. V Formation

9. Murmuration