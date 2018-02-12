Report: Seal Sexual Battery Case Rejected by D.A.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has tossed out a sexual battery case against Seal, TMZ reports. In January, TMZ was the first to report that the “Kiss from a Rose” singer was under investigation for sexual battery after being accused of forcible kissing and groping by actress and former neighbor Tracey Birdsall. She claimed that Seal groped her breasts, tried to force a kiss on her, and made fun of her outfit when she went over to his house to retrieve a salad spinner he borrowed. Seal denied the allegations.

According to TMZ, the D.A.’s office declined to prosecute citing a “lack of witnesses” and the fact that the 2016 incident fell outside the statute of limitations.

Birdsall came forward with her story after Seal posted a Facebook video lambasting Hollywood for enabling sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein and encouraging women in the #MeToo movement to come forward and call out abuse.