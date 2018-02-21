Video: Screaming Females – “I’ll Make You Sorry”

New Jersey punk trio Screaming Females are about to release an ambitious double LP, All At Once, from which we’ve already heard “Deeply” and “Glass House.” Now, the band has released a third single, “I’ll Make You Sorry.” As opposed to the fractured, slow-burning build of the previous singles, “I’ll Make You Sorry” is a fast-paced, poppy punk anti-love anthem. Directed by Lance Bangs, the accompanying visual showcases the band rocking out in a warehouse. Watch below.

All At Once is out on Don Giovanni Records on February 23.