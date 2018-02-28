Ryan Seacrest Responds to Accusations of Sexual Harassment

On Monday, a former stylist for Ryan Seacrest went public with details of previously reported accusations of sexual harassment by the television host during his tenure at E! News. The ex-stylist, Suzie Hardy, accused Seacrest of repeated inappropriate sexual advances in the workplace, such as grabbing her crotch, slapping her butt, and grinding against her with an erection. Seacrest has since issued a new statement, again denying the allegations.

“Yesterday, Variety published a salacious story that revealed the specific claims against me for the first time—even though an independent third-party investigator found insufficient evidence to support the claims,” Seacrest said, referring to an investigation commissioned by E! News parent company NBCUniversal. That investigation “found insufficient evidence” to substantiate claims of misconduct, the company announced earlier this month. At the time, the ex-stylist’s identity and specific allegations were not yet public.

“I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process,” Seacrest wrote in his latest statement. The TV host first revealed the existence of NBCUniversal’s investigation last November, and has consistently denied all claims of misconduct, even writing a guest column about what he described as the experience of being wrongly accused. Read his latest statement in full here.