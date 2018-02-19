Robyn Hints That Her New Album Will Be Released This Year

It looks like Robyn’s much-anticipated new album could be coming soon. When asked by a restless fan on Twitter recently about the album’s release, the songwriter hinted that the album would be coming later this year. Last year, Robyn debuted a new song called “Honey” on an episode of the HBO series Girls, though the song never saw a proper release. Her last album Body Talk was released in 2010.

I do. Some time this year honey — Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) February 7, 2018