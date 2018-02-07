Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Her Husband Had Sex With Marlon Brando

This morning, Vulture published an instant-classic interview with Quincy Jones, in which the legendary music producer ragged on the Beatles and Michael Jackson, claimed inside knowledge about JFK’s killer, and called Harvey Weinstein a “jive motherfucker.” The talk’s most colorful moment had to do with the sexual habits of Marlon Brando, whom Jones asserts would “fuck a mailbox.” According to Jones, Brando—who acknowledged having “homosexual experiences” during his lifetime—had encounters with a variety of iconic men: James Baldwin, Marvin Gaye, and Richard Pryor.

None of those three are alive to talk about it, so TMZ called up the next-best person: Pryor’s widow Jennifer. It’s true, she said:

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

According to Jennifer Pryor, Richard was open with his friends about his bisexuality, and wrote about it “extensively” in diaries she hopes to publish later this year. Congrats to Richard Pryor on going to bed with one of the most handsome men in the history of the human race.