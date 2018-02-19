Watch Real Estate Play a New Song in Colorado

Real Estate postponed their fall tour just a week before former band member Matt Mondanile’s sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, but the New Jersey group picked back up on the road last night for the first stop of their rescheduled tour at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado. During their set, they played a brand-new song, the first new material we’ve heard from them since last year’s In Mind. Watch video of the performance below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.