Radiohead Announce North American Tour Dates

Radiohead will be playing a set of North American shows this summer. In July, the band will play shows in New York City (three nights at Madison Square Garden), Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cincinnati, and Columbus. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday (February 23). The band is also playing a previously-announced series of South American shows in April. Check out the venue and ticketing details for all the upcoming shows at W.A.S.T.E.

Radiohead will be playing some headline shows in North America during July and August 2018, please visit https://t.co/ri8Ff5KEDy for full details. pic.twitter.com/PsNGZ4jwD4 — Radiohead (@radiohead) February 20, 2018