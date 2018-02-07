Quincy Jones Says He Used to Date Ivanka Trump

It’s hard to pick the most entertaining part of mega-producer Quincy Jones’s freewheeling interview with Vulture’s David Marchese, but his admission that he used to date senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump certainly raises an eyebrow. Jones dropped that bombshell while discussing his misgivings with her father, President Donald Trump. From Vulture:

What’s stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism?

It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know. Wait, really?

Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.

The first daughter and Kidada Jones modeled together for Tommy Hilfiger in the mid-90s when Ivanka was 14. If the hook up did indeed happen 12 years ago, then Jones was 72 and Ivanka was 25. Ivanka met current husband and fellow Trump administration member Jared Kushner in 2007, so according to Jones’s timeline, she met her husband shortly after they dated.

We reached out to the White House for comment and will update if we hear back. Read about Quincy’s take on the Beatles here, and the rest of the interview at Vulture.