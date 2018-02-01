Pussy Riot Announces First U.S. Tour

Russian feminist punk group Pussy Riot have announced a “live music performance art” U.S. tour, their first North American trek. The show will be mix of activist performance art and live music, previewed at a December performance in Los Angeles. The tour will kick off in Chicago on March 6 and is slated to stop at Boston Calling and Alabama’s Hangout Festival. The band will continue to add new dates; view the current schedule below.

Pussy Riot released their latest EP xxx in 2016; since then, they have put out videos for several songs from the record, including “Make America Great Again,” “Organs,” and “Straight Outta Vagina.” On the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election, the group released a one-off track “Police State,” with an accompanying video starring Chloë Sevigny.

Pussy Riot 2018 North American tour:

March 6 — Chicago, IL – Subterranean

March 10 — St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

March 18 — Mexico City, MX – Vive Latino

March 20 — Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

March 21 — Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

March 22 — Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

March 25 — Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

March 27 — Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

March 28 — San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

March 31 — Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

April 1 — Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

May 18-20 — Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival

May 18-27 — Boston, MA – Boston Calling