Ought – “Desire”

Ought have been teasing their upcoming album Room Inside the World with several singles, including “These 3 Things” and “Disgraced in America.” A week away from the record’s release, the Montreal-based post-punk outfit have released another new track, “Desire.” The track hinges on Tim Darcy’s voice, a deep baritone that hovers just above a sob as he sings about heartbreak and disillusionment, and culminates with a backing choir and some larger-than-life “whoa-ohs” before dissolving into trumpets and vocal ad-libs. Listen to “Desire” below.