Tit the Meek Mill-Supporting Snowboarder Is Your New Olympics Hero

Are you watching the Olympics? Finding it difficult, in these tumultuous times, to muster up the required nationalism, to care about the outcome of silly competitions in ice dancing and ski jump? Worry not. Last night, a new hero emerged on fresh powder, with a triangular tongue, a funny name, and a message that all upstanding citizens of the world can get behind. Behold him: Tit Stante, Slovenian snowboarder.

Stante displayed his #FreeMeekMill board after a qualifying run on the Men’s Halfpipe, which he finished with a score that ranked him 25th in the field. Keep your head up, Tit. We’re all rooting for you.