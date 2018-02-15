of Montreal – “Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption”

Increasingly deep niche dance artist Kevin Barnes of of Montreal has followed first White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood single “Paranoiac Intervals/Body Dysmorphia” with (ahem) “Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption.” As Barnes elucidated in his album prologue, the new music is intended “to feel like the extended ‘club edit’ of album tracks” from the ’80s. Each carries two titles “because so often the songs are about so many different subjects.”

“Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption” touches on several, beginning with a casual “Fucked in your driveway, in your driveway,” flirting with a club edit-style dance groove, swooning toward a paranoiac interval (“We can hear the government breathing / We can hear the dark matter breeding”) and closing with some bass-heavy breathwork. The band has also released a music video, featuring Barnes dancing by himself and with costumed creatures against a shape-shifting, colorized background. Watch below.

The six-song (or 12, depending how you’re counting) White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood is out March 9 from Polyvinyl. See of Montreal’s upcoming U.S. tour dates at their website.

