News \
Numero Group Releases New Environments Ambient Sound App
Throughout the 1970s, Irv Teibel recored countless ambient field recordings as part of his Environments series. Now, the folks at Numero Group have brought the sounds to smartphones everywhere with a new “boutique” lifestyle app. With 22 fully-remastered analog recordings from Teibel, the app includes the sound of ocean waves, birdsongs, sailboats, thunderstorms, and more. Co-created with Teibel’s label Syntonic Research Inc., the app seeks to recreate the original listening experience as closely as possible with the new technology. Watch a trailer for the iOS app below.