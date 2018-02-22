NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch: “Many in Legacy Media Love Mass Shootings. You Guys Love It.”

While appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch made incendiary comments regarding the media and mass shootings.

“Now I’m going to say something that some people are going to say is controversial,” Loesch said. “So I’m going to say it really slowly so that the people on the platform in the back can hear it loud and clear. “

Loesch punctuated that remark with a sarcastic wave towards what is presumably the press area.

“Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it,” Loesch said. “Now I’m not saying that you love the tragedy. But I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media in the back [of the room].”

Here’s Dana Loesch saying that the media loves mass shootings and crying white mothers are ratings gold. Please retweet to expose this vile hum. #GunContolNow #NRABloodMoney @davidfrum @kurtbardella pic.twitter.com/sXfkKlPAOl — Craig Karger (@CraigKarger) February 22, 2018

“And notice I said ‘crying white mothers’ because there are thousands of grieving black mothers in Chicago every weekend, and you don’t see town halls for them, do you?” Loesch said, to thundering applause. “Where’s the CNN town hall for Chicago? Where’s the CNN town hall for sanctuary cities?”

If Loesch sounds particularly punchy, it’s probably because she spent Wednesday evening getting owned by teens while defending the NRA at a CNN town hall with Parkland school shooting survivors. Here’s footage purported to be the NRA spox getting booed while leaving last night’s event. In fairness, the reception she received while onstage wasn’t much better. It didn’t help that she ended the evening on the talking point that mass shootings are caused by a failure in law enforcement and not the accessibility of assault weapons.

NRA’s Dana Loesch booed as she leaves town hall #StudentsStandUp pic.twitter.com/avbtFLcynh — Emanuella Grinberg (@grinsli) February 22, 2018

Loesch alleged that she feared for her life while leaving the venue.

“You heard that town hall last night, they cheered the confiscation of firearms,” She told the CPAC crowd. “And it was over 5,000 people. I had to have a security detail to get out. I wouldn’t have been able to exit that if I did not have a private security detail. There were people rushing the stage and screaming ‘burn her.’ And I came there to talk solutions.”

Parents who are grieving the shooting deaths of children applauding the confiscation of assault weapons. Imagine that.