Nipsey Hussle – “Dedication” (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

In the wake of his third full-length masterwork DAMN., Kendrick Lamar has not disappeared. On the contrary he has felt as omnipresent as ever thanks to well-curated guest appearances, including Rich the Kid’s “New Freezer” (a current Billboard hit) and Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead,” off the TDE-helmed Black Panther soundtrack on which he stars across a host of tracks even when uncredited. His newest guest spot comes alongside fellow L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle, who has managed to keep his name in the news over the past few years for reasons both good (“FDT”) and bad (homophobia). “Dedication” is about what you’d expect—a thick West Coast production over which both rappers sound very at home.