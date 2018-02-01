Video: Neil Young & Promise of the Real – “Almost Always”

Neil Young has released a new video for “Almost Always,” from The Visitor, his album with his band Promise of the Real that came out in early December. The clip sets the mellow folk-rock song, driven by C&W-style clodhopping percussion, against a nice little nature film, featuring plants growing and blossoming, and snails doing the shit that snails do. The legendary singer-songwriter was busy at the end of last year: In addition to putting out The Visitor, he released a collaboration with DRAM for the Bright soundtrack, auctioned off his model trains for $300,000, and unveiled his sprawling online archive, which you should definitely check out if you haven’t.