My Bloody Valentine Confirm Surprise Included with Isn’t Anything Reissue Orders

Last year, My Bloody Valentine announced new vinyl reissues of their first two albums, Isn’t Anything and Loveless. Now, the band has said that they slipped something extra into a few orders.

Today on Twitter, the band said that they’ve been giving away an alternative cut and pressing of Isn’t Anything, but the LP has now sold out of its initial run. The pressing was only available to fans who ordered directly from the band.

The band are still rumored to be working on the followup to their 2013 reunion album m b v. Frontman Kevin Shields recently collaborated with Brian Eno on a one-off Adult Swim single called “Only Once Away My Son.” Shields also recently performed a rare solo set at Sigur Rós’ Norður og Niður festival and announced a new MBV co-headlining set the Japanese festival Sonicmania with Nine Inch Nails and Marshmello this August.