Mozzy – “Nobody Knows” (ft. Jay Rock and DCMBR)

Sacramento rapper Mozzy has just dropped the new song “Nobody Knows.” Featuring guest appearances from Jay Rock and DCMBR, the song comes from his upcoming EP Spiritual Conservations EP, which drops March 2 via Empire. The song is a heartfelt, emotional track from the EP that captures the rapper at his most vulnerable, rapping about his struggle to make it as an artist. The rapper was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s recent Black Panther soundtrack, alongside artists Sjava and Reason on their song “Seasons.” Listen to “Nobody Knows” below.