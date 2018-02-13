Mount Kimbie – “Turtle Neck Man” (ft. King Krule)

British electronic duo Mount Kimbie have once again paired up with fellow Londoner Archy Marshall, a.k.a. King Krule, for a collaborative single, “Turtle Neck Man.” The track is just shy of 90 seconds long, and it contrasts Mount Kimbie’s buoyant synths with Marshall’s deadpan, stream-of-consciousness flow.

The musicians have had a long collaborative history: Marshall contributed vocals to the track “Blue Train Lines” from Mount Kimbie’s 2017 record Love What Remains in addition to collaborating on “You Took Your Time” off of Mount Kimbie’s 2013 release Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. Recently, King Krule announced a spring U.S. tour in support of his latest album The Ooz, which came out last October. Read our feature with Marshall on the making of The Ooz, which was one of our top 50 albums of 2017.