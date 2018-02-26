Metallica Announce 2018 North American Tour

Metallica has announced a lengthy U.S. arena tour that kicks off this fall in Madison, Wisconsin. The 2018 WorldWired tour dates follows the band’s tenth studio album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, which was nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. The band also rereleased their seminal thrash metal album Master of Puppets last year.

Tickets are on sale March 2, and the latest leg of the tour begins September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin. View a full list of tour dates below, with ticket details available on the tour website. If you need a reason to get excited, revisit our ranking of every ’80s Metallica song and read our review of the band’s 2017 show at MetLife Stadium.

The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70 — Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018

Metallica WorldWired Tour

September 2, 2018 – Madison, WI

September 4, 2018 – Minneapolis, MN

September 6, 2018 – Lincoln, NE

September 8, 2018 – Grand Forks, ND

September 11, 2018 – Sioux Falls, SD

September 13, 2018 – Winnipeg, MB

September 15, 2018 – Saskatoon, SK

October 16, 2018 – Milwaukee, WI

October 18, 2018 – Pittsburgh, PA

October 20, 2018 – State College, PA

October 22, 2018 – Charlotte, NC

October 27, 2018 – Buffalo, NY

October 29, 2018 – Albany, NY

November 26, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV

November 28, 2018 – Boise, ID

November 30, 2018 – Salt Lake City, UT

December 2, 2018 – Spokane, WA

December 5, 2018 – Portland, OR

December 7, 2018 – Sacramento, CA

December 9, 2018 – Fresno, CA

January 18, 2019 – Tulsa, OK

January 20, 2019 – Little Rock, AR

January 22, 2019 – Birmingham, AL

January 24, 2019 – Nashville, TN

January 28, 2019 – Raleigh, NC

January 30, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH

February 1, 2019 – Cleveland, OH

February 29, 2019 – El Paso, TX

March 2, 2019 – Lubbock, TX

March 4, 2019 – Wichita, KS

March 6, 2019 – Kansas City, MO

March 9, 2019 – Louisville, KY

March 11, 2019 – Indianapolis, IN

March 13, 2019 – Grand Rapids, MI