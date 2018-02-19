Melvins – “Stop Moving To Florida”

Melvins are back with a new song from their forthcoming album Pinkus Abortion Technician out this spring. Titled “Stop Moving To Florida,” the song is a combination of “Stop,” a 1969 James Gang single, and “Moving To Florida,” an obscure Butthole Surfers song from their 1985 Cream Corn from the Socket of Davis EP. Melvins’ latest album was recorded with Butthole Sufers’ bassist Jeff Pinkus, as well as Steve McDonald of Redd Kross and OFF!. Why exactly they need two bassists on the album is still a little uncertain, but check out their latest song “Stop Moving To Florida” below.

Pinkus Abortion Technician is out 4/20 via Ipecac Recordings.