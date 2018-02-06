Meek Mill Gives Statement from Prison On Eagles Win: “I Wish I Could Be With My Brothers on That Team”

While Philadelphia native Meek Mill didn’t get the chance to personally experience the Eagles snag the victory at Super Bowl LII Sunday (Feb. 4), he definitely felt pride for his hometown and gave a statement to NBC’s John Clark from jail.

Meek’s hometown team repped the rapper throughout the big game, entering the field to the tune of “Dreams and Nightmares,” and later celebrating to the same song—which they coined as their unofficial fight song—in the locker room.

“Last night, I felt especially proud to be from the great city of Philadelphia. All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled,” Meek Mill told Clark, who posted the quote on Instagram alongside a video of the Eagles running out of the tunnel.

“I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end,” he continued.

The rapper is currently serving his two to four year prison sentence for violating probation. See Clark’s full Instagram post below, with #FreeMeek flooding the comment section.



This article originally appeared in Billboard.