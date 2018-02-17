Maynard James Keenan Shares Update on New Tool Album: “Words & Melodies 100% DONE on all but 1″

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has updated fans on the progress of the band’s upcoming album. Last night, the vocalist took to Twitter to discuss the progress they’ve been making on the album. “Started getting music files from the boys w the word FINAL in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging,” he wrote. “That in theory means the tracks won’t change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them…Words & Melodies 100% DONE on all but 1. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer.”

Tool’s last album 10,000 Days was released in 2006. Keenan’s other project A Perfect Circle will release their latest album Eat the Elephant on April 20. So far, we’ve heard singles “The Doomed,” “Disillusioned,” and “TalkTalk.” Read Keenan’s remarks about the new Tool album below.

