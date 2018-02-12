Mary J. Blige to Star in Netflix Adaptation of Gerard Way’s Graphic Novel Series Umbrella Academy

Mary J. Blige is adding on to her filmography with a role in the upcoming Netflix series Umbrella Academy, a show adapted from the graphic novel series by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Blige scored an Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2017 Netflix film Mudbound.

Last year, it was reported that the streaming giant picked up Umbrella Academy for a 10-episode run. The graphic novel series follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy who unite to solve the mystery behind their father’s death. Blige will play Cha-Cha, a “ruthless and unorthodox hitwoman who travels through time to kill assigned targets,” according to a press release.