Mac DeMarco Announces North American Fall Tour

Mac DeMarco has announced new fall tour dates in support of his latest album This Old Dog. DeMarco is already in the midst of a massive international tour, which kicks off tonight in Melbourne, Australia before touching down in the Western Hemisphere with a show in Hawaii, a taping for Austin City Limits, and a string of tour dates in Mexico and South America. The newly added dates begin August 25 at the Hollywood Palladium and continue through September 10, when the tour concludes at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. View the full list of tour dates below.

Previously, Mac has spent the past year donating various run-down items to charity, including an old couch and used sneakers. In addition, he has a split EP in the works with the Flaming Lips, following their joint tour last year. His most recent record This Old Dog was one of our favorite albums of 2017.

Mac Demarco 2018 Tour

Wed. Feb. 7 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

Thu. Feb. 8 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Sat. Feb. 10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

Sun. Feb. 11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

Wed. Feb. 14 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

Tue. Feb. 27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits (season 44)

Sat. Mar. 3 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival NRMAL

Thu. Mar. 8 – Monterrey, MX @ Escena Monterrey

Sat. Mar. 10 – Zapopan, MX @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret

Sat. Mar. 17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Sun. Mar. 18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile Fri.

Mar. 23 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil Sat.

Mar. 24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic Sat.

Aug. 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Tue. Sep. 4 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

Wed Sep. 5 Washington, DC @ The Anthem at the Wharf

Sat. Sep. 8 New York, NY @ SummerStage, Central Park

Mon. Sep. 10 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre