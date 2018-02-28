New Music \
Hear Run the Jewels’ Remix of Lorde’s “Supercut”
Today, Lorde surprised her newsletter subscribers with a remix of Melodrama track “Supercut,” helmed by tour mates Run the Jewels. El-P warps the track into a moodier mix, with Killer Mike and El-P both lay bars over the altered instrumental. Lorde shared the remix today with a major seal of approval: “i love it. so much,” she said in her newsletter, according to Pitchfork. “my little nerd heart is full.” Stream the remix and nab a free download here.
.@Lorde x Run The Jewels! https://t.co/nFzQEbwIur pic.twitter.com/sY71CBkjZ2
— Run The Jewels (@runjewels) February 28, 2018