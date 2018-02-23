Lorde Says She’s Not Dating Jack Antonoff (“Please!”)

Jack Antonoff says he’s not dating anyone, and now Lorde says she’s not dating Jack Antonoff. The singer addressed fans via Instagram Live on Thursday wearing a hotel towel (because “I’m very lazy, that’s why”). Much of the chat focused on Lorde’s tour plans, favorite crafts, and current reading material: Joan Didion, Mallory Ortberg, a 2000 New Yorker piece on Lucinda Williams. She liked Lionel Shriver’s The Standing Chandelier, she said, because “it was very interesting to hear about a close, platonic male-female friendship, and one of the parties gets into a relationship and doesn’t know how to handle that—always a subject I find interesting.”

Oh, and she’s not dating Jack Antonoff! In response to a fan question, Lorde responded: “Guys: Never. No. Jack and I are not dating. For the last time. But I love him, he’s awesome. But we’re not dating. Please!” You can watch Lorde’s full Instagram Live chat below.