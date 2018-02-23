Little Dragon — “Sway Daisy”

Little Dragon have released the hypnotizing “Sway Daisy” ahead of their upcoming North American tour. The track is the Swedish band’s first release since the Raphael Saadiq-produced “Peace of Mind” featuring Faith Evans. The band shared a photo of handwritten lyrics for “Sway Daisy” on social media to announce the track’s release. Little Dragon toured extensively last year in support of the 2017 LP Season High, and are set to tour the states and Mexico next month. See the tour dates and hear “Sway Daisy” below.

Tour Dates:

March 02: Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

March 03: CRSSD Festival – San Diego, CA

March 04: Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

March 06: The Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ

March 09: Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX

March 10: BUKU Music & Art Project – New Orleans, LA

March 12: Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN

March 13: Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

March 14: The Beacham – Orlando, FL

March 15: Revolution Live – Fort Lauderdale, FL

March 17: Vive Latino Festival – Mexico City, MEX