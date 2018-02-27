Led Zeppelin Announce Record Store Day 7″ Featuring Unreleased Music

On Record Store Day this year, fans of little-known independent musicians Led Zeppelin will have an opportunity to purchase some previously unreleased music. The band will release a limited-edition 7″ limited single featuring two unheard tracks: the “Sunset Sound Mix” of “Rock and Roll” and the “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends,” songs that originally appeared on Led Zeppelin IV and Led Zeppelin III, respectively. Both alternate mixes were produced by Jimmy Page.

The 7″ single will be available on yellow vinyl for Record Store Day on April 21. It’s the latest piece of Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary celebration, which also includes a remastered edition of their 2003 live album How the West Was Won set for release on March 23 and a commemorative book later this year. See the cover art for the Record Store Day single below.