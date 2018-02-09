LAPD Submits Three Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Cases to District Attorney

Los Angeles police submitted three sexual assault cases against Harvey Weinstein to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office, D.A. spokesman Greg Risling confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

All three cases are now “under review,” he said.

Last month, Beverly Hills police submitted two cases against Weinstein for the D.A. to review.

The Weinstein scandal rocked Hollywood after Oct. 5, when harassment allegations were brought against the disgraced mogul in a New York Times exposé and dozens of women subsequently made claims against Weinstein.

Weinstein was fired by his own company and ostracized by the industry after more than 70 women accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Weinstein, through his reps, has maintained his innocence.

Weinstein has had police reports filed against him in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London.

This article originally appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.