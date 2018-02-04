Alleged Lana Del Rey Stalker Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges [UPDATE]

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap Lana Del Rey. The Orlando Sentinel reports 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt was arrested outside of her tour stop at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. According to a police report, Hunt was taken into custody around 9 pm just a few hundred feet from where Rey would be performing. Hunt faces changes of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Police received a tip saying that Hunt had previously shared “cryptic and threatening” posts about the vocalist on social media. Hunt is being held at Orange County Jail without bond.

Update (2:45 PM EST): Lana Del Rey has shared a statement about the incident on Twitter, saying that she’s “doing fine” and that her other performances will continue as planned. “I’m doing fine thanks for the messages,” she shared on Twitter. “And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone.” Read the full statement below.

Hey kiddos.

I’m doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u. pic.twitter.com/hwrRYyrA3E — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 4, 2018