This month, the Paris fashion glossy L’Officiel launches a U.S. print edition, and the first cover star is Lana Del Rey. The story itself was published online today, featuring a half-dozen notable people each asking Del Rey two or three questions, plus a handful of fan submissions. Some are lighthearted softballs, like this one from Courtney Love, with whom Del Rey did a whole interview for Dazed magazine last year: “Do you agree that yours is probably the smartest hair dye in show business history, other than Marilyn [Monroe]’s?” Others, like this query from Grimes, go a little deeper:

What do you think about artificial intelligence? Do you think it will be good or bad for humanity?

I think it’s just a natural progression of where technology has been leading to up until now. I think the advancements of AI will be benefits. I don’t think it will get to the point where we are boycotting the robot community because they’ve taken all of our jobs. That said, I did hear that Amazon’s just become the first company to deliver via drone, which I’m very excited but also nervous about, because I’ve had such bad experiences with drones. So, don’t take my word for it.

The problem with the celebrity-guest question grab bag is that there’s no opportunity to ask necessary follow-ups. For example: What is Lana Del Rey’s beef with drones? Were paparazzi trying to conduct surveillance on her house? Did someone crash a Christmas present in her yard? Enquiring minds!

Read the full L’Officiel interview here; it also includes questions from Stevie Nicks, Sean Lennon, and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, among others.