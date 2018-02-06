Emotional Lana Del Rey Admits Kidnapping Threat Left Her “A Little Bit Nervous”

On Friday (February 2), Lana Del Rey performed in Orlando, Florida, where local police reported that they arrested a man outside the show who was allegedly armed with a knife and had made a “credible threat” to kidnap the singer. Del Rey initially responded to the incident in a Sunday tweet, writing “I’m doing fine thanks for the messages” and inviting fans to her next concert, February 5 in Atlanta.

At last night’s Atlanta show, a teary-eyed Del Rey confessed that the Florida incident understandably left her feeling a little more shaken up than she’d expected when she stepped onstage. Here’s what she told the audience:

I am actually just feeling a little more emotional than I thought after what happened in Orlando, but I just really wanted to be here with you guys tonight. And actually I was feeling totally fine, and then just got, I don’t know, a little bit nervous right when I got on stage. So I just want to say that I am super happy to be with you guys, and if I’m a little bit feathery, just bear with me, okay?

The man arrested in Orlando faces charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Del Rey has eight more dates remaining on her L.A. to the Moon Tour, which wraps up at the end of the month in Hawaii; please protect her at all costs.

Watch a fan-shot video clip of Del Rey’s comments to last night’s Atlanta crowd below (via Stereogum).