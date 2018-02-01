Video: Kylie Minogue – “Dancing”

Kylie Minogue’s airy, country-tinged lead single “Dancing” has a feel-good new video featuring Minogue, a troupe of black-clad dancers in Western wear, and, naturally, some pretty complicated choreography. At the beginning, the “real” Kylie Minogue sits a retro-shabby motel room watching a more glamorous version of herself on television; by the end, she’s performing modern dance arm-in-arm with the cloaked figures of death. Every Kylie, of course, is wearing something unbelievably sparkly, striking a balance between celebration of vanity and memento mori.

Minogue’s upcoming album, her fourteenth, is titled Golden and it’s out April 6. Watch “Dancing” below.