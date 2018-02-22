Judge Drops Three Charges in Kodak Black Police Raid Case

In January, Kodak Black was arrested after police raided his Broward County home. Today, his legal team won a victory in court, convincing a judge to drop three of the charges against the rapper, born Dieuson Octave.

The charges stem from a police raid of his mansion, which was triggered by a controversial Instagram Live broadcast that appeared to show the rapper’s son in close proximity to marijuana and firearms. In a letter obtained by Pitchfork, Octave’s lawyer Bradford Cohen argued to the judge presiding over the trial that “the evidence does not prove that the alleged firearm in the video was, indeed, a real firearm, nor the alleged cannabis in the video was, indeed, cannabis.” Cohen claimed that the rapper’s crew Sniper Gang, “as is customary in the industry,” often uses fake firearms and marijuana in music videos. The charges dropped, per Pitchfork, were grand theft of a firearm, child neglect, and one count of possession of a firearm, ammunition, or weapon by a delinquent; the remaining charges are one count of possession of a firearm, ammunition, or weapon by a delinquent, and possession of cannabis over 20 grams, as well, as per TMZ, two probation violations.

Octave is currently in Florida’s Broward County jail related to those remaining charges. He is also awaiting trial on charges of criminal sexual conduct from a sexual assault indictment in October.