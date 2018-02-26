Kevin Smith Suffers “Massive” Heart Attack After Filming Comedy Special

Filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith has suffered a massive heart attack. Smith tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed last night, explained that the “Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”).” The attack followed the first of two standup shows Smith was filming for a new special Kevin Smith Live! at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” the Clerks and Dogma director wrote. “But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Smith subsequently posted a longer follow-up post, in which he contemplated the feelings he had been experiencing about his mortality, as well as “go[ing] Vegan.” Smith wrote: “…as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me – and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it.” Read both posts below.