Kevin Gates Announces First Shows Since Prison Release

Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates has announced his first tour dates since his release from prison last month. His upcoming shows include sets at JMBLYA in Dallas, Austin, and Houston this May, as well as a July 8 performance as part of the Common Ground festival in Lansing, Michigan.

Gates was sentenced to 30 months in prison for a felony gun possession charge in Illinois, which followed an 180-day sentence in a Florida prison for kicking a female fan. Gates was released early last month after serving nine months of his sentence; he is reportedly under mandatory supervision and will not be allowed to possess firearms. He has released new music since his imprisonment in October 2016, including last year’s By Any Means 2 mixtape.