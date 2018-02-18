News \
Kendrick Lamar-Curated Black Panther Soundtrack Debuts at No. 1
The Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard. The album, which features music from SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and more alongside Kendrick, has earned 154,000 equivalent album units in the week between February 9-15, according to Nielsen Music. Of that 154,000 units, 52,000 represent traditional album sales. The release marks the biggest first week for a soundtrack since Suicide Squad: The Album, which earned 182,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Black Panther opened Thursday night, becoming the top-grossing film in history by a black director (Ryan Coogler) with a largely black cast. The film is estimated to have made over $387 million by Monday.