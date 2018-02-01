News \

Report: Kanye West and Solange Sued for Copyright Infringement

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2011 - Jeremy Scott
Kanye West and Solange are being sued for copyright infringement. As TMZ points out, Kanye’s lesser-known 2007 track “Everything I Am” (from his album Graduation) contains a rather blatant sample from Prince Phillip Mitchell’s song “If We Can’t Be Lovers,” and now it looks like Mitchell wants a cut of the royalties. Already listed as a co-writer on both songs, the Kanye track is also used as the basis for Solange’s song “Fuck the Industry.” Mitchell is seeking punitive damages in both legal cases.

Rob Arcand
