Watch Kanye West Return to the Stage for a Surprise Performance with Kid Cudi

Last night, Kanye West surprised the audience at Adidas’ NBA All-Star Weekend event in Los Angeles. West introduced Kid Cudi and the two performed their Life of Pablo single “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Earlier this week, West came back to Instagram to flood the timeline with pictures of celebrity couples on Valentine’s Day before promptly wiping and deleting the account from the platform. Watch his recent performance with Kid Cudi below.