Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Tease Upcoming Appearance on Family Feud

Kanye West is set to appear alongside Kim Kardashian in an upcoming celebrity-packed episode of Family Feud. The West-Kardashian family will face off against the Kardashian-Jenners. In the embedded clip from TeamKanyeDaily, Kim says that she and Kanye are the biggest Family Feud fans and that Kanye’s waited his whole life to go on the show. In 2008, the Kardashians appeared on Celebrity Family Feud With Al Roker, where they challenged Deion Sanders and his family. No details are yet available about when their new episode will air. Watch the clips below.

Family Fued – KardashiansJenners VS West’s — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018