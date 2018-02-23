New Music \
Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”
Kacey Musgraves has released her new song “Butterflies,” the second new single from her upcoming album Golden Hour. Following her holiday album A Very Kacey Christmas, as well as her recent single “Space Cowboy,” the songwriter’s been hard at work on the new album, which allegedly takes influence from artists like Sade, The Bee Gees, and Neil Young. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, she called the album “trippy,” and cited the influence of Sheryl Crow, who helped Musgraves “set the tone” for the album.” Listen to its latest single “Butterflies” below.